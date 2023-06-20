Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Citi trims China's 2023 growth forecast on 'confidence trap'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Citi trims China's 2023 growth forecast on 'confidence trap'

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 24, 2022. Picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Citi analysts cut forecasts for China's 2023 economic growth, saying the world's second-biggest economy is on the brink of a "confidence trap" as the initial COVID-19 reopening impulse starts to fade.

The U.S. investment bank trimmed China's full-year gross domestic product growth forecast to 5.5per cent from 6.1per cent previously, according to a note published on Tuesday.

To shore up the slowing recovery, China on Tuesday cut its key lending benchmarks, the first such reductions in 10 months.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.