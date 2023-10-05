Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Citigroup raises China's 2023 economic growth forecast to 5per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Citigroup raises China's 2023 economic growth forecast to 5per cent

A man walks past a street at Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) during morning rush hour, in Beijing, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo

A man walks past a street at Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) during morning rush hour, in Beijing, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Citigroup economists raised their forecast for China's economic growth for the year to 5per cent, from 4.7per cent, citing stabilizing economic indicators and Beijing's supportive policy measures of late.

"The cyclical bottom is here, with all eyes on whether organic demand will pick up amid gathering policy momentum," Citi economists led by Xiangrong Yu said in a note published on Wednesday.

Citi notes China's rebounding factory activity and said it expects retail sales to improve and industrial production to hold steady despite a higher base.

The Wall Street brokerage cut its forecast for China's full-year growth to 4.7per cent in August on disappointment over Beijing's policy support until then and especially as worries about contagion from a crisis in the country's property sector rose.

"Since end-August, policy momentum exceeded expectations clearly, with mortgage repricing and property easing in Tier-1 cities," they said, also citing a cut in personal income tax.

Beijing is also targeting 5per cent growth for the year.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.