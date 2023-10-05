Citigroup raises China's 2023 economic growth forecast to 5per cent

Citigroup economists raised their forecast for China's economic growth for the year to 5per cent, from 4.7per cent, citing stabilizing economic indicators and Beijing's supportive policy measures of late.

"The cyclical bottom is here, with all eyes on whether organic demand will pick up amid gathering policy momentum," Citi economists led by Xiangrong Yu said in a note published on Wednesday.

Citi notes China's rebounding factory activity and said it expects retail sales to improve and industrial production to hold steady despite a higher base.

The Wall Street brokerage cut its forecast for China's full-year growth to 4.7per cent in August on disappointment over Beijing's policy support until then and especially as worries about contagion from a crisis in the country's property sector rose.

"Since end-August, policy momentum exceeded expectations clearly, with mortgage repricing and property easing in Tier-1 cities," they said, also citing a cut in personal income tax.

Beijing is also targeting 5per cent growth for the year.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)