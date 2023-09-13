Logo
Clash at Mexico City airport leaves one officer injured; no passengers at risk
Clash at Mexico City airport leaves one officer injured; no passengers at risk

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
MEXICO CITY : Police officers clashed with alleged criminals at Mexico City's International Airport on Tuesday, leaving one police officer injured, though no passengers were at risk, the airport said on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Videos circulated on platform X of an apparent shootout outside the airport.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Raul Cortes; Editing by Mark Porter)

