#trending: 'Chicken Rice' song performed with 'thick Singlish accent' wins praise from online users
- A US-based Singaporean soprano singer's rendition of a song, called "Chicken Rice", has gone viral
- The song was written and composed by two Singaporeans who wanted to bring the "sights and smells" of Singapore to a global stage
- Many online users were delighted to see a spotlight on Singapore’s national dish delivered through a classical number
OHIO, US — A recent performance of a pianist and soprano singer's ode to Singapore's popular local dish, chicken rice, has won praise from many online.
The musical performance of the piece, titled “Chicken Rice”, was performed by Dr Janani Sridhar, a US-based Singaporean soprano singer, and Dr Kim Yeon-Kyung, a US-based South Korean pianist.
Videos of their creative number were posted by Dr Nicholas Ho, 31, a Singaporean musician and composer, on his Instagram and TikTok accounts on Thursday (Sept 28).
As the duo begins their performance, which took place in Ohio, US, the on-screen score quips: “Souls of dead chickens clucking”, then specifies that the performance should be done “at a speaking pace; with a thick Singlish accent”.
Ms Sridhar then begins to sing, seemingly about the journey of someone ordering chicken rice.
“Aunty, roasted chicken rice, tapao please,” she continues.
The song then moves on to describe the various unique scents and sounds that one might encounter while waiting for their order.
“Fold, wrap, hap, snap goes the rubber band!”
The second part of the performance, also posted on Dr Ho’s TikTok account, then continues to describe the experience of eating the local dish.
“Eagerly opening the humble paper package,” Dr Sridhar sings.
“Steaming my face, before the gentle slosh of the fiery sauce.”
The performance ends with Dr Sridhar delivering the final line, describing the subject finally taking a bite of the local delicacy.
“One big, warm bite, of home, of home sweet home!”
Speaking to TODAY, Dr Ho revealed that he composed “Chicken Rice” in collaboration with Dr Sridhar, who wrote the lyrics to the song, after they were introduced to each other by Dr Kim in 2022.
Dr Ho shared that the song "Chicken Rice" was birthed because he and Dr Sridhar, who are both Singaporeans, wanted to create a piece revolving around local dishes to bring to live the “sights and smells” of Singapore.
“Though I had returned to Singapore at that point, I lived in the United States for eight years and often missed Singapore, where I spent so much of my formative years,” said Dr Ho.
When asked about his unique choice to present “Chicken Rice” in the style of soprano, Dr Ho said: “As a modern classical musician, I’m always thinking of how I can better engage the public, to bring them into the concert halls.
“This song thus provided us with such an opportunity — to create accessible works that the public can connect to, and to ultimately expand the Singaporean classical repertoire, bringing it to the global stage.”
““It's for the arts, but can we get it on the charts?"- TikTok user, @hendrick_ysh”
As of Friday (Sept 29) afternoon, one of the videos he posted had attracted more than 73,800 views and 4,913 likes on TikTok.
Many online users expressed joy in seeing Singapore’s national dish spotlighted in a unique, locally inspired yet classical art form.
One TikTok user highlighted several lyrics that they resonated with, writing: “Eh, the ‘one sip of soup’ really conveyed my feelings when I drink the soup as well.”
"Didn't know chicken rice could sound so good! Craving for chicken rice already," joked another on Instagram.
Another quipped: “It's for the arts, but can we get it on the charts?"
Related topicstrending Chicken Rice Opera
Read more of the latest in