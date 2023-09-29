trending: 'Chicken Rice' song performed with 'thick Singlish accent' wins praise from online users

The second part of the performance, also posted on Dr Ho’s TikTok account, then continues to describe the experience of eating the local dish.

“Eagerly opening the humble paper package,” Dr Sridhar sings.

“Steaming my face, before the gentle slosh of the fiery sauce.”

The performance ends with Dr Sridhar delivering the final line, describing the subject finally taking a bite of the local delicacy.

“One big, warm bite, of home, of home sweet home!”

Speaking to TODAY, Dr Ho revealed that he composed “Chicken Rice” in collaboration with Dr Sridhar, who wrote the lyrics to the song, after they were introduced to each other by Dr Kim in 2022.

Dr Ho shared that the song "Chicken Rice" was birthed because he and Dr Sridhar, who are both Singaporeans, wanted to create a piece revolving around local dishes to bring to live the “sights and smells” of Singapore.

“Though I had returned to Singapore at that point, I lived in the United States for eight years and often missed Singapore, where I spent so much of my formative years,” said Dr Ho.

When asked about his unique choice to present “Chicken Rice” in the style of soprano, Dr Ho said: “As a modern classical musician, I’m always thinking of how I can better engage the public, to bring them into the concert halls.

“This song thus provided us with such an opportunity — to create accessible works that the public can connect to, and to ultimately expand the Singaporean classical repertoire, bringing it to the global stage.”