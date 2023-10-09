Logo
Claudia Goldin wins 2023 Nobel economics prize

A view of a screen inside the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, where the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/ Tom Little

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
STOCKHOLM : American economic historian Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel economics prize for "having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns (US$999,137).

The award for economics is the final instalment of this year's crop of Nobels that have seen prizes go to COVID-19 vaccine discoveries, atomic snapshots and "quantum dots" as well as to a Norwegian dramatist and an Iranian activist.

The economics prize is not one of the original prizes for science, literature and peace created in the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, but a later addition established and funded by Sweden's central bank in 1968.

The first economics prize was awarded the following year and past winners include a host of influential thinkers and academics such Friedrich August von Hayek, Milton Friedman and, more recently, U.S. economist Paul Krugman.

Last year, a trio of U.S. economists including former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke won for their research on how regulating banks and propping up failing lenders with public cash can stave off an even deeper economic crisis, like the Great Depression of the 1930s.

(US$1 = 11.0095 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Mark John, Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander, Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Catherine Evans)

