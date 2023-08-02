Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Coca-Cola bottler CCEP intends to acquire Coke's Philippines business for US$1.8 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coca-Cola bottler CCEP intends to acquire Coke's Philippines business for US$1.8 billion

FILE PHOTO: A detail of a can of Coca-Cola is seen in London, Britain March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A detail of a can of Coca-Cola is seen in London, Britain March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

Published August 2, 2023
Updated August 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said on Wednesday it intends to jointly acquire Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines with Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) for US$1.8 billion, in an effort to become the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue and volumes.

The deal to buy Coca-Cola's Philippines business in cash will be on 60:40 ownership structure between CCEP and Philippines conglomerate Aboitiz.

CCEP has signed a non-binding term sheet and is in advanced discussions with AEV regarding a potential joint transaction, the company said in a statement.

CCEP, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola products in Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, also said that its earlier expectation to return to the top-end of its net debt to adjusted core profit range of 2.5-3 times by the end of 2023 is expected to be achieved in 2024 instead.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and sonia Cheema)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.