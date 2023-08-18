Cockpit voice recordings from crashed Malaysian plane to be made public

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIC) has begun analysing the cockpit voice recordings from the private plane that crashed in Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Thursday (Aug 18).

Its findings will be made public, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the recordings were sent to be analysed on Friday morning and all investigations will be done locally.

“I have ordered for a detailed investigation to be carried out immediately. We will get back to the public (with our findings) as soon as possible,” he said in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Mr Loke said he had asked for the probe to be sped up.

“We will make the results public as soon as possible, once the analysis is concluded.

“Everything will be done transparently. We will not hide anything.”

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft was travelling from Langkawi International Airport to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport when it crashed.

The plane, operated by Jetvalet, departed Langkawi at 2.08pm.

The aircraft made first contact with the Subang air traffic control tower at 2.47pm. Landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

At 2.51pm, the control tower observed smoke from the crash site, but the aircraft had not made a distress call.

All six passengers and two crew members on board the aircraft were killed.

They were Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib@Ramali.

The two crew members were Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim.

Two other people in separate vehicles on the road were also killed on impact. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT