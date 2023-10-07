Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Colombia court rejects shelving of case against ex-president Uribe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombia court rejects shelving of case against ex-president Uribe

Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe speaks to the media after his meeting with President-elect Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Colombia's former president Alvaro Uribe speaks to the media after his meeting with President-elect Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOGOTA : The Superior Court of Bogota on Friday rejected a prosecutor's request to shelve a witness tampering and fraud case against divisive former President Alvaro Uribe, extending a long-running legal battle.

Uribe and several allies have been investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.