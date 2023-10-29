Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Toulouse - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 26, 2023 Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Toulouse - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 26, 2023 Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOGOTA :Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said the mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father.

The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with Director William Rene Salamanca.

Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million dollar deal in January 2022.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.