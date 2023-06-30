Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Companies rather than countries must de-risk relations with China -Scholz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Companies rather than countries must de-risk relations with China -Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference following European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a press conference following European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Published June 30, 2023
Updated June 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : The de-risking that the EU seeks to reach in the relationship with China is mainly a job for companies and not so much for countries, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"De-risking is not a short-term project as it is mainly about decisions that need to be taken by companies," he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.

Scholz said that, in the past, companies too often had taken major risks as they chose to rely on only one supplier, no matter where it was located.

"It is about not putting all eggs into one basket...This is what they (the companies) are doing now, they have long started this process," he added. "This is not in the first place up to the state, because we don't tell them where to invest."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.