Conflict in Middle East could escalate, US officials warn

WASHINGTON :Top U.S. officials warned on Sunday that the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas could escalate into a wider conflict across the Middle East, saying they were worried the Lebanese group Hezbollah could attack Israel's north or that Iran might get involved.

American officials also say they are trying to ensure Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip have access to food, water and shelter as Israeli forces prepare for an expected ground assault on the tiny, densely populated enclave.

Israel has unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecedented attacks inside Israel by Hamas eight days ago that killed some 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians. Gaza authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed there, a quarter of them children.

Iran has spoken of "far reaching consequences" if Israel's "war crimes and genocide" are not stopped. The message came late on Saturday after Axios reported that Tehran had told Israel - in a message sent via the U.N. - that it would have to respond if Israel carries out its expected ground offensive.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told U.S. broadcaster CBS that "there is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north and, of course, Iran's involvement."

The comments were echoed by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who told Fox News that the White House was worried about "a potential escalation or a widening of this conflict."

Sullivan also discussed a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine whose value he said would be "significantly higher" than US$2 billion. He told CBS that U.S. President Joe Biden planned to have intensive talks on the package with Congress, which has been hobbled by Republicans' struggles to pick a new speaker of the House of Representatives.

Sullivan and others also say they are working to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: "We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas' appalling attacks, and are suffering as a result of them."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday he is traveling to the region with other senators in coming days to push continued negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In a meeting on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed ways to keep civilians in Gaza out of harm's way, and how get American citizens stuck in the territory out, according to a State Department statement.

"So far, we have not been able to get American citizens through the border crossing and I'm not aware of anyone else being able to get out at this time," Sullivan told NBC.

He also said he wanted to make sure the civilian population that remained in Gaza had access to food, water and safe shelter, telling CNN that Israeli officials recently restored access to water in parts of Gaza.

"I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour, who report to me that they have in fact turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza that has been subject of discussion over the course of the past few days," he said.

Sullivan said the U.S. is not interfering with Israel's military planning, but is emphasizing publicly and in private conversations international law around the war and the need for Israel to recognize democratic rights.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Katharine Jackson, and Christopher Bing in Washington; Writing by Raphael Satter; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Heather Timmons and Bill Berkrot)