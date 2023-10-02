Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Congo Nobel laureate doctor Mukwege announces presidency bid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congo Nobel laureate doctor Mukwege announces presidency bid

Denis Mukwege speaks at the United Nations Security Council during a meeting about sexual violence in conflict in New York, New York, U.S., April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/ File Photo

Denis Mukwege speaks at the United Nations Security Council during a meeting about sexual violence in conflict in New York, New York, U.S., April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/ File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KINSHASA : Democratic Republic of Congo's Nobel Peace Prize-winning gynaecologist Denis Mukwege said on Monday he would run for president in December elections.

Mukwege, who won the award in 2018 for his nearly two-decade fight against sexual violence, made the announcement to a jubilant crowd of supporters at a conference centre in the capital Kinshasa.

Nicknamed the "man who repairs women", the 68-year-old doctor has treated hundreds of war rape victims at the Panzi Hospital he founded in conflict-ridden east Congo in 1999.

He will be running against President Felix Tshisekedi, whose first term was mired by economic hardship, epidemics and worsening insecurity in the east, where the M23 rebel group launched a major offensive last year.

Opposition leader Martin Fayulu, who came second to Tshisekedi in the last vote 2018, said over the weekend he would be running.

(Reporting by Ange Kasongo, Sonia Rolley and Crispin Kyala; Writing by Sonia Rolley; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Andrew Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.