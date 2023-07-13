Cooler inflation keeps stocks up, dollar and yields down

:U.S. stocks rose again and global stock markets hit new highs for 2023 on Thursday, while the dollar and Treasury yields continued to slide, amid hopes slowing U.S. inflation will persuade the Fed to pause rate hikes after this month.

Wall Street's main stock indexes built on Wednesday's sharp gains after data showed that consumer prices rose modestly in June, registering the smallest annual increase in more than two years.

Investors also digested fresh data on Thursday showing that U.S. producer prices barely rose in June, U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly declined, and Chinese exports dropped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11per cent to 34,385.57, the S&P 500 gained 0.51per cent to 4,494.79, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 1per cent to hit 14,054.36.

Bets that the Federal Reserve could soon end its monetary tightening campaign also sent the dollar to its lowest since April 2022 and pushed the yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes to near a four-week low.

Interest rate futures showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have faded.

The MSCI All Country stock index was up 0.9per cent, hitting a new high for the year. It is up 14.7per cent so far in 2023, though it has still not wiped out all of the near 20per cent loss in 2022.

Stocks and bonds in Asia rallied in response to the U.S. inflation news, while in Europe the STOXX index added 0.65per cent to Wednesday's gains, bringing its advance for the year to around 8.7per cent.

Market strategists at Citigroup said in a note on Thursday that slower job growth and softer-than-expected core consumer prices "finally lend some support to the Fed’s preferred narrative that supply and demand are coming into balance, allowing inflation to cool."

"We’ve been expecting a subsequent hike in September, but recent data raise the probability it’s delayed to November," they added.

DISMAL CHINA DATA

Investors in Asia shook off dismal China trade data, which showed both exports and imports contracted at a worse-than-expected pace last month, betting that the latest bad news will trigger more stimulus measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged about 2per cent, bolstered by a 2.6per cent jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and a 1.6per cent gain in Australia's resources-heavy shares. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.5per cent.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that first quarter global growth slightly outpaced projections in its April forecasts, but data since then has shown a mixed picture, with "pockets of resilience" alongside signs of slowing momentum.

BOND RELIEF

Bond yields were lower after a rout last week sent them sharply higher. The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 3.801per cent, down 6.1 basis points, having dived from a seven-month top of 4.0940per cent on Friday.

Rate-sensitive two-year yields slipped to 4.654per cent, down 8.9 basis points.

Oil prices traded near the highest in two months on a soft U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures was up slightly at US$80.80 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also ticked up to US$76.36.

Gold prices were up 0.2per cent at US$1,960 per ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Huw Jones in London; Additional reporting by Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Heavens)