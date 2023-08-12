'Cornered with no way out': The struggle of Hong Kong's single parents

'I WAS CORNERED WITH NO WAY OUT'

Ms Elaine Chan, 53, recalled the times she felt depressed and suicidal while raising her son alone over about 15 years.

Ms Chan and her son, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, have lived in a public flat in Sham Shui Po since her divorce from her ex-husband, who was a construction worker.

She said she was physically and mentally stressed as her son was restless and had difficulty concentrating.

Many employers showed concern when she told them she was raising a child with special needs alone, and they would not hire her.

Without work, mother and son lived on the government’s Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) monthly allowances of about HK$7,000.

She felt so stressed and overwhelmed that she swallowed sleeping pills a few times. “I was depressed, helpless and hopeless. I felt l was cornered with no way out,” she said.

Things improved after she was introduced to the HKSPA, where she met other single parents in similar circumstances, joined outings and attended health talks. Volunteers also called regularly to check on her.

Her son, now 18, is an apprentice learning about lift mechanics. Ms Chan has been working as a part-time cleaner for about two years, earning about HK$7,000 a month.

'FAMILIES NEED HELP WITH LONG-TERM PLANNING'

The government currently provides services for families in need, including single-parent families, at integrated family service centres operated by the Social Welfare Department and subsidised NGOs.

The centres organise mutual help groups, talks and activities, with social workers assessing needs and providing suitable services. The centres also provide intensive counselling, compassionate rehousing and emergency relief funding.

These centres handled 10,082 single-parent cases during the 2022-23 financial year.

The government has also subsidised NGOs to run five specialised co-parenting support centres where separated or divorced parents and their children can receive counselling and other help.

Coming up next is a year-long School-based After School Care Service Pilot Scheme for underprivileged families, especially those with single parents, which will let primary students remain in school for care and learning support, enabling their parents to work.

The scheme, under the Community Care Fund with an estimated total funding of HK$99m, is expected to benefit about 3,000 children.

Despite these various efforts, experts and social workers said Hong Kong still did not have support designed specifically for single-parent families.

Most of the existing services catered to all households, and did not take into account the special needs of single parents and their children.

HKSPA’s Ms Yu welcomed the after-school care trial, but said it should be expanded to more schools and pupils, and suggested recruiting housewives to look after the children and university students to help with homework.

She said existing services at the integrated family service centres were too general, and many, such as marriage counselling, were unsuitable for single parents. There was also no long-term follow-up.