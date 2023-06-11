In Costa Rica, climate change threatens 'cloud forest'

MONTEVERDE (Costa Rica) — The "cloud forest" of Monteverde, in the center of Costa Rica, will soon no longer be worthy of the name. Climate change threatens this unique ecosystem, and its fauna and flora face an unclear future under a brilliant blue sky.

In the forest, what a visitor should hear is the constant drip of moisture falling from the trees. Instead, it is the sound of dead branches snapping underfoot that breaks the silence on the dry trails.

The high-altitude forest is still clinging to life, and it delights walkers with an infinite variety of greens under an uncomfortably bright sun: the fog which reigned supreme here only a short time ago dissipates as the temperature rises, explained 24-year-old forest guide Mr Andrey Castrillo.

"The forest should be cool," he said. "You should hear the drops falling all over the forest, but that only happens during the wettest and windiest days of the rainy season."

"Here there was no sun... We had about 30 days of sunshine a year. Now we have more than 130," he said.

At 1,400m above sea level and 140km northwest of the capital San Jose, the private nature reserve extends over 14,200ha and is home to a hundred species of mammals, 440 bird species and 1,200 types of amphibians.