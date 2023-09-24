Logo
Costa Rica president to visit Panama amid migration crisis
Costa Rica president to visit Panama amid migration crisis

FILE PHOTO: Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles speaks during his joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 24 March 2023. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
PANAMA CITY : Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves will visit Panama's Darien Gap in early October in an effort to contain a migrant crisis, both countries said on Saturday.

Panama's Minister of Public Security Juan Pino and his Costa Rican counterpart, Mario Zamora, on Saturday visited communities in the dangerous stretch of jungle, where thousands of migrants pass each day on their way toward the United States.

Some 390,000 people have crossed to Panama from Colombia, traversing the Darien Gap, between January and September.

Most of them are Venezuelans, with others from Ecuador, Haiti and other countries, according to Panama's Ministry of Security.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by William Mallard)

