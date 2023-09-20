Country Garden delivers 381,000 homes as of Sept 15

BEIJING : Chinese developer Country Garden said on Wednesday it has delivered 381,000 homes in 231 Chinese cities as of Sept. 15.

The cash-strapped developer said in its WeChat account that the number of homes it needs to deliver is particularly large.

Country Garden won approval from creditors to extend repayment on another onshore bond, the last of eight bonds it has been seeking extensions for, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

