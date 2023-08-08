Country Garden says its cash flow shows periodic liquidity stress

HONG KONG : Chinese major property developer Country Garden said on Tuesday its usable cash has continuously decreased, showing "periodic liquidity stress" due to deterioration in the sales and refinancing environment, and the impact from various fund regulations.

It added that it is actively improving capital arrangements to ensure the legal rights of creditors.

Country Garden made the comments to Reuters in a statement, responding to market reports on repayment stress.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)