Country Garden says its cash flow shows periodic liquidity stress
FILE PHOTO: The logo of property developer Country Garden is seen on a building in Dalian, Liaoning province, China May 7, 2017. Picture taken May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Published August 8, 2023
Updated August 8, 2023
HONG KONG : Chinese major property developer Country Garden said on Tuesday its usable cash has continuously decreased, showing "periodic liquidity stress" due to deterioration in the sales and refinancing environment, and the impact from various fund regulations.

It added that it is actively improving capital arrangements to ensure the legal rights of creditors.

Country Garden made the comments to Reuters in a statement, responding to market reports on repayment stress.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

