Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Country Garden seeks to add 40-day grace period to onshore bond repayment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Country Garden seeks to add 40-day grace period to onshore bond repayment

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published August 29, 2023
Updated August 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's largest private property developer Country Garden Holdings is seeking to add a 40-day grace period for the repayment of a 3.9 billion yuan (US$535.3 million) private onshore bond due on Saturday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped company is also seeking creditors' approval to extend the repayment due Sept. 2 by three years, and it delayed the voting deadline for creditors to approve the new plan by a week to Aug. 31 to garner more support, documents seen by Reuters have shown.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developer earlier this month missed two dollar coupon payments totalling US$22.5 million, raising fears that the country's deepening property debt crisis would undermine the financial sector and a broader economic recovery.

In the document received by private bondholders on Tuesday, Country Garden added a new voting item of adding a grace period of 40 calendar days.

A small bondholder, among those who vetoed the repayment extension plan last week, told Reuters he also planned to vote against the proposed new term.

(US$1 = 7.2856 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Huang in Beijing, Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Li Gu in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Klamann)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.