Country Garden seeks to extend US$538 million onshore bond repayment by 3 years - source

BEIJING/HONG KONG : Chinese property developer Country Garden is seeking to extend full repayment for an onshore private bond due Sept. 2 by three years in instalments, a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

The bond has an outstanding amount of 3.9 billion yuan (US$537.96 million), according to data provider Wind.

Country Garden declined to comment.

(US$1 = 7.2496 Chinese yuan renminbi)

