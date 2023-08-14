Logo
Country Garden seeks to extend US$538 million onshore bond repayment by 3 years - source
FILE PHOTO: A person sits near a construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden, in Beijing, China August 11, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published August 14, 2023
Updated August 14, 2023
BEIJING/HONG KONG : Chinese property developer Country Garden is seeking to extend full repayment for an onshore private bond due Sept. 2 by three years in instalments, a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

The bond has an outstanding amount of 3.9 billion yuan (US$537.96 million), according to data provider Wind.

Country Garden declined to comment.

(US$1 = 7.2496 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shuyan Wang in Beijing and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

