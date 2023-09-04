Logo
Country Garden set to open up 5.6per cent after deal to extend onshore bond payment
FILE PHOTO: A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 4, 2023
Updated September 4, 2023
Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd were set to open up 5.6per cent on Monday after the embattled Chinese developer won approval from its creditors to extend payments for an onshore private bond.

The stock was set to open at HKUS$0.94. That compared to a 1.1per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 3.6per cent jump in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

