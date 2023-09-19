Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Country Garden wins approval to extend another onshore bond
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Country Garden wins approval to extend another onshore bond

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Embattled Chinese developer Country Garden has won approval from creditors to extend repayment on another onshore bond, the last in the batch of eight bonds it has been seeking extensions for, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The 492 million yuan (US$67 million) onshore bond was issued by a subsidiary of Country Garden, and the company had delayed voting on this bond three times before creditors on Monday voted in favor to extend the maturity, the sources said.

The maturity of the bond has been extended by three years, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Under the terms of the agreement, the issuer, Guangdong Giant Leap Construction Co would provide no less than 200 million yuan as a pledged guarantee for the bond, the two sources added.

Country Garden, whose financial woes have hit the Chinese property sector outlook, earlier proposed to extend maturities of eight onshore bonds worth 10.8 billion yuan by three years. Creditor approved the plans for seven bonds last week.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(US$1 = 7.2946 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Steven Bian in Shanghai, Kevin Huang in Beijing, and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lincoln Feast)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.