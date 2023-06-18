Covid orphans face grief and poverty as world moves on

LONDON — Rana was 8 when, at the height of Indonesia's devastating second Covid-19 wave, first her father, then her mother fell ill. They never recovered, dying within hours of each other in June 2021.

Two years on, she still attends school and lives in the family home in West Java province, cared for by her 23-year-old sister who now works long days in a garment factory to support them. It is a responsibility that sometimes feels overwhelming.

"Since I lost them, I've become the primary caregiver, and it's not an easy task," said Rana's sister, who requested anonymity and asked for a pseudonym to be used for her sister to protect their identity.

"I'm very worried whenever I leave my little sister by herself," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.

Between 10.5 million and 12.4 million children are estimated to have lost at least one parent or caregiver to Covid-19, a 2022 study in the medical journal The Lancet showed, many struggling with poverty as well as grief due to the loss of their family's main breadwinner.

"Losing a caregiver also means losing a breadwinner. It's a downward spiral in economics and the poorest are the most affected," said clinical psychologist Lorraine Sherr, who is part of a global Covid-19 orphanhood research group.

While some hard-hit countries, including Indonesia, implemented aid for the pandemic's orphans, researchers and children's charities fear they could now be overlooked as the world moves on from Covid-19 and emergency support is cut back.

"We've got on with our lives and gone back to a new normal. But for these children without their caregivers, they can't go back," said Professor Seth Flaxman, a computer scientist and associate professor at Oxford University who helped create the orphanhood estimates using data from Covid-19 death tolls.

The World Health Organization (WHO) ended its three-year global Covid emergency last month and comprehensive real-time data on Covid-19 deaths is no longer being updated, making it harder for researchers to accurately estimate the number of orphans.

That could mean many orphans are unaccounted for going forward, leading to even fewer specialist support services, said Dr Juliette Unwin, a researcher from Imperial College London who has worked with Prof Flaxman.

BEREAVED CHILDREN

Covid-19 has killed more than 6.9 million people globally since it first appeared in late 2019, but mental health and financial provisions for the children left behind are scarce, charities and researchers say.

Bereaved children are at higher risk of suffering mental health problems or dropping out of school and are more likely to fall into substance abuse or sexual exploitation, said Sherr, a professor at University College London.

Some poorer countries with high death tolls, such as Peru and Brazil, did provide financial aid to guardians to support children who have lost a parent to Covid-19. In hard-hit Colombia, a similar bill was proposed in parliament.

In Indonesia, where about 341,000 children lost at least one caregiver to Covid-19 — the second highest number in the world after India — authorities and charity Save The Children provided cash support and counselling to orphans during the pandemic.