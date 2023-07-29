Logo
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Japan to resume investment
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi poses for pictures with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry following a bilateral meeting during his visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 29,2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Published July 29, 2023
Updated July 29, 2023
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka on Saturday invited Japan to resume investment in projects including power, roads and ports, after the Japanese foreign minister wrapped up the first high-level visit to the crisis-hit country in nearly four years.

Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said his country was seeking Japanese investment in sectors such as power, infrastructure, dedicated investment zones as well as in the green and digital economies.

"We are confident that Sri Lanka's economic recovery, which has made a promising start, and future growth prospects will provide us with greater opportunities to enhance the Japan-Sri Lanka relationship," Sabry said.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is in Colombo as part of a multi-country diplomatic tour including India, South Africa, Uganda and Ethiopia. His next stop will be the Maldives.

Sri Lanka, which lies along key shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, has become a hot spot for influence between India and Japan on the one side and China on the other.

Japan is Sri Lanka's second biggest bilateral lender, after China, with about US$2.7 billion in outstanding loans, according to latest finance ministry data. India is the third key creditor.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

