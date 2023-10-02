Logo
Crypto exchange Coinbase obtains Monetary Authority Of Singapore licence
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore June 28, 2017. Picture taken June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
The Singapore arm of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Monday that it had obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the city-state's central bank.

The licence, granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will allow the largest U.S. crypto exchange to offer digital payment token services to individuals and institutions in Singapore.

(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed)

