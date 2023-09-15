Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Cuba is not against its citizens fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine, RIA cites envoy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuba is not against its citizens fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine, RIA cites envoy

The silhouette of the city is seen through a Cuban flag during a protest against the U.S. economic embargo in Cuba, in Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File photo

The silhouette of the city is seen through a Cuban flag during a protest against the U.S. economic embargo in Cuba, in Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cuba is not against the legal participation of its citizens in Russia's war in Ukraine, state-run RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Cuban envoy to Moscow, despite Havana's crackdown on trafficking of Cubans to fight for the Kremlin.

Last week Cuban authorities said they had arrested 17 people on charges related to a ring of human traffickers that allegedly had lured young Cuban men to serve in the Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict.

The Cuban ambassador to Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, said the arrested people, all Cuban citizens, had been engaged in illegal activities and had broken the law.

"We have nothing against Cubans who just want to sign a contract and legally take part with the Russian army in this operation. But we are against illegality and these operations that have nothing to do with the legal field," RIA quoted the ambassador as saying.

He did not say whether Cuba would also be relaxed about its citizens fighting on Ukraine's side in the war, now in its 19th month.

Cuba's foreign ministry said last week the human trafficking network that authorities were now working to "neutralise and dismantle" had operated from Russia "to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine".

Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Russia, which has strong political ties with communist-run Cuba, has long been an important destination for Cuban migrants seeking to escape economic stagnation at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year signed a decree allowing foreigners signing up for service in the Russian army to receive citizenship via a fast-track procedure.

Cuba denies any involvement in the war in Ukraine and says it rejects the use of its citizens as mercenaries.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.