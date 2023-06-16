Logo
Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan
A couple rides a scooter amid dust due to strong wind, before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A couple rides a scooter amid dust due to strong wind, before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, in Ahmedabad, India, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
NEW DELHI : Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan border late on Thursday evening, India weather office said, as strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of the two countries.

"Landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

India and Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from the coastal areas to safety ahead of the cyclone.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

