Czech minister confirms Taiwan foreign minister Wu to visit Prague next week
FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
PRAGUE : Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will visit Prague next week, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday following a media report of the trip, adding Czech officials are unlikely to veer away from official policy toward Taiwan, which is claimed by China.

Wu will make a previously unannounced visit to Europe, Reuters reported Thursday, and is expected to appear with the Czech president at one event in a diplomatic breakthrough.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

