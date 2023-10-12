Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Czech Republic, Denmark to supply tanks, fighting vehicles to Ukraine -Czech defence ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Czech Republic, Denmark to supply tanks, fighting vehicles to Ukraine -Czech defence ministry

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE : The Czech Republic and Denmark will jointly supply heavy military equipment to Ukraine in the coming months, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

It said the Czech-made supplies, financed from the Danish budget, would include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, hand guns and ammunition.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.