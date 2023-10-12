Czech Republic, Denmark to supply tanks, fighting vehicles to Ukraine -Czech defence ministry
PRAGUE : The Czech Republic and Denmark will jointly supply heavy military equipment to Ukraine in the coming months, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
It said the Czech-made supplies, financed from the Danish budget, would include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, hand guns and ammunition.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)
