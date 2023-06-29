Czechs call Russia a threat, China a systemic challenge in new security strategy

PRAGUE : The Czech government called Russia a direct threat and China a systemic rival in a new security strategy, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, reflecting what it called the end of a period of peace and stability in Europe seen since the end of the Cold War.

The central European NATO and EU country "must prepare thoroughly for the possibility that it could become part of an armed conflict," although the risk of a direct attack on the country remains low, the strategy document said.

The Czech Republic put relations with Russia and China under review when the current government took office in late 2021, after previous governments and former President Milos Zeman courted closer relations with both.

Following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the current centre-right government was quick to support Kyiv by shipping military equipment including tanks, and has been one of its most active western backers.

"Russia acts deliberately against Czechia's political, economic and social stability," the strategy document said. "It poses a fundamental threat to our security."

"China calls into question the international order. This has adverse implications for Euro-Atlantic security," it added.

"Russia and China share the interest to weaken the influence and unity of democratic countries. This systemic rivalry is of a long-term nature."

The country's previous security strategy, the core for policymaking, from 2015 had not mentioned Russia or China by name.

Ties with Russia became strained in 2021, before the Ukraine war, after Czech security services accused Moscow of being behind 2014 explosions at an arms depot, which led to the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats. Russia denied the accusations.

The strategy said Russia was using hybrid actions to weaken democratic institutions and destabilise society.

"Unless there is a fundamental and deep political and societal change in Russia, Russia will remain a threat to the European space regardless of the result of the war in Ukraine," the document said.

With China, relations cooled when plans for major Chinese investments failed to materialise, and after Czech parliamentary leaders and the current cabinet pursued closer ties with Taiwan, although the counties do not have any formal diplomatic relations.

The Czechs have also been active in warnings against usage of Chinese technology in critical infrastructure.

"There is risk from Chinese investments into Czech and European critical infrastructure, dominance in strategic supply chains, control of key commodities and development of emerging and groundbreaking technologies, mainly artificial intelligence outside ethical norms and international standards," the new security strategy said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Howard Goller)