Dancing cyborgs: Japanese researchers develop robot arms to 'unlock creativity'

TOKYO — What would society look like if cyborg body parts were freely available for use like roadside rental bicycles? Professor Masahiko Inami's team at the University of Tokyo have sought to find out by creating wearable robotic arms.

Prof Inami's team is developing a series of technologies rooted in the idea of "jizai", a Japanese term that he says roughly denotes autonomy and the freedom to do as one pleases.

The aim is to foster something like the relationship between musician and instrument, "lying somewhere between a human and a tool, like how a musical instrument can become as if a part of your body".

Prof Inami says he was inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry and a quasi-horror short story by novelist Yasunari Kawabata about a man who borrows a young woman's arm and proceeds to spend the night with it.

"This is absolutely not a rival to human beings, but rather something that helps us do as we please, like a bicycle or e-bike. It supports us and can unlock creativity," Prof Inami said.