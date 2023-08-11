Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Dead suspect, six detained in killing of Ecuador presidential candidate are Colombian-Ecuador police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dead suspect, six detained in killing of Ecuador presidential candidate are Colombian-Ecuador police

FILE PHOTO: Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro/File Photo

Published August 11, 2023
Updated August 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOGOTA : The six foreign nationals detained for their involvement in the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian, Ecuadorean police confirmed on Wednesday.

Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime, was killed leaving an evening campaign event at an education facility in northern Quito.

A seventh suspect who died on Wednesday from wounds sustained in a shootout with police was also Colombian.

The involvement of Colombian nationals in the murder is reminiscent of the 2021 killing of Haiti's deceased President Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in his home by a group which included 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.