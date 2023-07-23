Deals on wheels: Housing prices drive young Chinese into RV living

SHENZHEN — With its open kitchen, bathtub and electric piano, Chinese e-commerce worker Twiggy He's home is the envy of her colleagues — even if it is located in their office car park.

The cheery yellow refitted van, named "YOLO" (You Only Live Once), gives Ms He a commute of two minutes from bed to desk, and has saved her thousands of yuan a month in tech hub Shenzhen, one of China's most expensive cities.

The 28-year-old is one of a growing number of young people in major cities who have taken one look at sky-high real estate prices and sought an alternative arrangement.

"I find living in an RV to be very freeing," Ms He, who moved in four months ago, told AFP.