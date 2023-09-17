Logo
Death toll from floods reaches 11,300 in Libya's coastal city of Derna
Search and rescue personnel work following fatal floods in Derna, Libya, September 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Published September 17, 2023
Updated September 17, 2023
CAIRO : At least 11,300 people have died and another 10,100 are missing from the coastal city of Derna one week after Storm Daniel hit northeastern Libya, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Saturday.

An estimated 170 people have been killed as a result of the flooding elsewhere in the country, and more than 40,000 people have been displaced, the UN report said, citing the latest data from International Organizaton for Migration. Figures are expected to rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue to look for survivors.

(Writing by Adam Makary. Editing by Jane Merriman)

