Death toll from fuel depot blast in Karabakh rises to 170 - media
Medics assist a person injured in an explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, at the National Burn Center in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2023. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A man injured in an explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, sits in an ambulance upon arrival at the National Burn Center in Yerevan, Armenia September 26, 2023. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Medics of the Russian peacekeeping troops treat people injured in an explosion at a fuel depot outside Stepanakert, in an unknown location in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 26, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
MOSCOW : The death toll from an explosion and fire at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has risen to 170, Armenpress news agency reported on Friday citing local officials in the breakaway region.

The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armenians fled the breakaway enclave after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.

The authorities have not given any explanation of the cause of the blast.

The number of victims rose sharply from an earlier announcement by Karabakh authorities reporting 68 dead on Tuesday evening.

Rescue work at the blast site continues.

As of Friday morning, more than 84,700 of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who call Nagorno-Karabakh home had already crossed into Armenia.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

