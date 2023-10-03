Logo
Decision on new EU climate chief delayed
Decision on new EU climate chief delayed

Wopke Hoekstra, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister arrives at the Binnenhof for the Council of Ministers in The Hague, Netherlands July 14, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
BRUSSELS : The European Parliament's environment committee on Monday delayed its decision on whether to accept former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra as the EU's next head of climate change policy, the chair of the committee said.

"The [committee] coordinators just decided to suspend their final decision on the nomination of the climate designate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra until tomorrow afternoon at 2 pm," EU lawmaker Pascal Canfin said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)

