Delivery Hero planning partial sale of Asia business - media report

BERLIN : Delivery Hero is in advanced talks on a partial sale of its Asia business, the Wirtschaftswoche business magazine reported on Wednesday, naming Singapore's Grab as a potential buyer.

The German online takeaway food company wants to sell its activities under the Foodpanda brand in Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand, according to the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

Shares in Delivery Hero were up more than 13per cent after the report.

