Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Delivery Hero planning partial sale of Asia business - media report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivery Hero planning partial sale of Asia business - media report

Andreas Harte, a Foodora delivery cyclist poses in front of Delivery Hero headquarters in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017. Foodora is part of the Berlin-based company Delivery Hero, one of Europe's largest internet start-ups. Picture taken June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Andreas Harte, a Foodora delivery cyclist poses in front of Delivery Hero headquarters in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017. Foodora is part of the Berlin-based company Delivery Hero, one of Europe's largest internet start-ups. Picture taken June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Delivery Hero is in advanced talks on a partial sale of its Asia business, the Wirtschaftswoche business magazine reported on Wednesday, naming Singapore's Grab as a potential buyer.

The German online takeaway food company wants to sell its activities under the Foodpanda brand in Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand, according to the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

Shares in Delivery Hero were up more than 13per cent after the report.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.