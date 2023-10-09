Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Deloitte expands as PwC Maldives, Sri Lanka network firms exit - memo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deloitte expands as PwC Maldives, Sri Lanka network firms exit - memo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is seen on the top of a Brussels' office of the company, in Diegem, Belgium September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FILE PHOTO: The logo of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is seen on the top of a Brussels' office of the company, in Diegem, Belgium September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : British accounting company PricewaterhouseCoopers' Maldives and Sri Lanka network firms are joining rival Deloitte's network, according to a Deloitte memo seen by Reuters, strengthening the company's presence in the South Asia region.

The deal, one of the largest such combination deals in the region, involves 28 partners and 800 people, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PwC's Sri Lanka and Maldives firms will join Deloitte with effect from Oct. 28, the memo said.

A Deloitte spokesperson confirmed the deal.

Deloitte and PwC are part of the so-called global Big 4 accounting giants, whose services include audits, tax and risk advisory.

PwC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"This is a transformative chapter in our history and marks a strategic leap forward," Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said in the memo.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.