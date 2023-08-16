Logo
Delta to expand China flight schedule later this year
FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines flight descends past stormy clouds as it approaches to land in San Diego, California, U.S., December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it would expand its flight schedule to China later this year, as the carrier looks to capitalize on strong travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Biden administration had said last week U.S. and China would approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries.

The carrier said it would offer 10 weekly flights to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport from its Seattle (SEA) and Detroit (DTW) hubs.

"Beginning October 29, the airline will operate daily flights from SEA and three-times-weekly service from DTW," Delta said in a statement.

Delta added that customers flying with the carrier would be able to connect to other cities within China via its partnership with China Eastern Airlines.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

