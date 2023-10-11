Logo
Denmark to evacuate citizens from Israel, Palestinian territories
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen lays flowers at Israel's Embassy, accompanied by Israel's ambassador David Akov, in Copenhagen, Denmark October 10, 2023. Mette Frederiksen has previously emphasised that Denmark stands behind Israel. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson via REUTERS

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
COPENHAGEN : Denmark will evacuate its citizens and holders of permanent residency in Denmark from Israel and occupied Palestinian territories on Friday at the earliest following the attack by Hamas, the Danish foreign ministry said.

Around 1,200 Danes are currently believed to be in Israel and another 90 in Palestinian territories, the ministry said in a statement.

The operation will use a C-130 Hercules cargo plane, it added. Such aircraft can carry around 120 passengers, according to the Danish armed forces website.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Lincoln Feast, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrew Heavens)

