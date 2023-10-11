Denmark to evacuate citizens from Israel, Palestinian territories

(Fixes spelling mistake in last paragraph)

COPENHAGEN : Denmark will evacuate its citizens and holders of permanent residency in Denmark from Israel and occupied Palestinian territories on Friday at the earliest following the attack by Hamas, the Danish foreign ministry said.

Around 1,200 Danes are currently believed to be in Israel and another 90 in Palestinian territories, the ministry said in a statement.

The operation will use a C-130 Hercules cargo plane, it added. Such aircraft can carry around 120 passengers, according to the Danish armed forces website.

