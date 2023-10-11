Logo
Denmark offers to evacuate Danes from Israel, Palestinian territories
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen lays flowers at Israel's Embassy, accompanied by Israel's ambassador David Akov, in Copenhagen, Denmark October 10, 2023. Mette Frederiksen has previously emphasised that Denmark stands behind Israel. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson via REUTERS

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
OSLO : The Danish government said on Wednesday it will offer to evacuate its citizens as well as holders of permanent residency in Denmark from Israel and Palestinian territories following the attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Danes are currently believed to be in Israel and another 90 in Palestinian territories, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Planes will be sent to the region and the evacuation will start in the coming days, it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast)

