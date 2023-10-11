Logo
Denmark prepares military plane for evacuation of Danes from Israel, Palestinian territories
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen lays flowers at Israel's Embassy, accompanied by Israel's ambassador David Akov, in Copenhagen, Denmark October 10, 2023. Mette Frederiksen has previously emphasised that Denmark stands behind Israel. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson via REUTERS

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
OSLO :Denmark will on Wednesday be ready to send a military plane to evacuate its citizens as well as holders of permanent residency in Denmark from Israel and occupied Palestinian territories following the attack by Hamas, the Danish foreign ministry said.

A C-130 Hercules cargo plane has been made available for the evacuation and could be ready for take-off from Denmark within hours, although it was yet unclear exactly when it would depart, a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Around 1,200 Danes are currently believed to be in Israel and another 90 in Palestinian territories, the ministry said in a statement.

A C-130 plane can carry around 120 passengers, according to the Danish armed forces webpage.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Lincoln Feast and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

