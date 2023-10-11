Denmark prepares military plane for evacuation of Danes from Israel, Palestinian territories

OSLO :Denmark will on Wednesday be ready to send a military plane to evacuate its citizens as well as holders of permanent residency in Denmark from Israel and occupied Palestinian territories following the attack by Hamas, the Danish foreign ministry said.

A C-130 Hercules cargo plane has been made available for the evacuation and could be ready for take-off from Denmark within hours, although it was yet unclear exactly when it would depart, a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Around 1,200 Danes are currently believed to be in Israel and another 90 in Palestinian territories, the ministry said in a statement.

A C-130 plane can carry around 120 passengers, according to the Danish armed forces webpage.

