Denmark to propose August start of Ukraine F-16 pilot training -Ritzau news agency
Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
OSLO : Denmark will later this week propose an August start date for teaching Ukrainian pilots how to fly F-16 fighter jets, Danish news agency Ritzau reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

A proposal to begin training in Denmark, where there are flight simulators, will be made on Thursday by acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Ritzau reported.

NATO allies the Netherlands and Denmark are leading an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately provide F-16s to Ukraine, although a formal decision to supply the jets has not been made.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren recently told Reuters Ukrainian pilots could begin training to fly the U.S.-manufactured jets "this summer".

Ukraine last week launched a counteroffensive against Russia's 15-month-old invasion.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Mark Heinrich)

