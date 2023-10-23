Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Denmark's deputy PM retires from politics; coalition intact
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Denmark's deputy PM retires from politics; coalition intact

FILE PHOTO: Danish Economy Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen speaks during a news conference in the Finance Ministry in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Danish Economy Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen speaks during a news conference in the Finance Ministry in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN :Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said on Monday he would retire from politics with immediate effect following six months' leave due to stress.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will become acting deputy prime minister and economy minister, Ellemann-Jensen told a news briefing.

"I would like to make clear that we will continue our work to implement the government platform, because I believe that the Liberal Party should continue in government," Lund Poulsen said.

Ellemann-Jensen's Liberal Party has trailed in opinion polls since December last year, when it entered a rare reform-oriented bipartisan government with the Social Democratic Party and the Moderates.

The Liberal Party will elect a new chair at a meeting next month.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.