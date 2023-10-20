Details of deal on Gaza aid still being worked out — US

CAIRO/WASHINGTON — The United States (US) was still hammering out details of a deal with Israel and Egypt on Thursday (Oct 19) to get aid into the Palestinian Gaza Strip as Egypt sent machinery to repair roads in expectation the Rafah crossing would soon open.

Rafah is the only crossing out of Gaza not controlled by Israel but has been out of operation for nearly two weeks since the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7. Israel has bombarded the enclave in retaliation, worsening conditions for the 2.3 million people living there under a blockade by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

The White House said on Wednesday it had been agreed for up to 20 trucks to pass through, with hopes for more trucks later.

However, the newly appointed US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues David Satterfield was on Thursday still meeting Israeli and Egyptian officials to "negotiate the exact modalities" of that agreement, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"We want to see sustained humanitarian assistance going into Gaza for the benefit of innocent civilians," Mr Miller said.

Mr Miller said Israel had concerns that Hamas could divert the aid, which Washington believed was legitimate.

Diplomatic activity around the opening of the Rafah crossing has intensified, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi receiving the top US general overseeing troops in the Middle East as well as King Abdullah of Jordan, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling in Cairo for aid to be delivered at scale and on a sustained basis.