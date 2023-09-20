Logo
Deutsche Telekom: mooted timeline on German Huawei curbs unrealistic
The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured at the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File photo

Published September 20, 2023
FRANKFURT : Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday said the mooted timeline on Germany imposing curbs on the use of China's Huawei in its network by 2026 were not realistic, highlighting Britain's drawn-out attempts to do so.

In a statement to Reuters, Deutsche Telekom questioned the need to take action that could result in a significant drop in quality of service to customers.

Earlier a government official said Germany's interior ministry plans to force telecoms operators to slash the use of equipment from Huawei and ZTE in their 5G networks after a review highlighted an over-reliance on these Chinese suppliers.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Rachel More)

