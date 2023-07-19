Developing Asia on track to grow faster in 2023 - ADB

MANILA : Developing Asia is on track to grow faster in 2023 from a year earlier as strong consumption and investment offset the impact of weak global demand, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

In an update to its regional economic outlook, the ADB kept its 2023 growth forecast for developing Asia at 4.8per cent, but revised a tad lower its estimate for next year to 4.7per cent from 4.8per cent in April, reflecting risks, including from Russia's war on Ukraine.

Developing Asia consists of 46 economies in the Asia-Pacific and excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The ADB maintained its growth projections for subregions East Asia and South Asia, with China and India still expected to expand 5.0per cent and 6.4per cent this year, respectively, and 4.5per cent and 6.7per cent in 2024, but trimmed slightly its outlook for Southeast Asia.

Growth in Southeast Asia is now expected at 4.6per cent this year and 4.9per cent next year, down from 4.7per cent and 5.0per cent previously, the ADB said, due mainly to weaker global demand for exports.

An upside risk to the growth outlook of developing Asia is slower inflation, which has allowed most central banks in the region to hold off tightening, helping underpin domestic consumption.

The region's inflation is forecast to slow to 3.6per cent this year from its previous forecast of 4.2per cent, with the rate expected to decelerate further to 3.4per cent in 2024.

GDP GROWTH 2021 2022 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024

DEC APR JULY APR JULY

Caucasus and 5.8 5.1 4.2 4.4 4.3 4.6 4.4

Central Asia

East Asia 7.9 2.8 4.0 4.6 4.6 4.2 4.2

China 8.4 3.0 4.3 5.0 5.0 4.5 4.5

South Asia 8.4 6.4 6.3 5.5 5.5 6.1 6.1

India 9.1 6.8 7.2 6.4 6.4 6.7 6.7

Southeast Asia 3.5 5.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 5.0 4.9

Indonesia 3.7 5.3 4.8 4.8 4.8 5.0 5.0

Malaysia 3.1 8.7 4.3 4.7 4.7 4.9 4.9

Myanmar -5.9 2.0 n/a 2.8 n/a 3.2 n/a

Philippines 5.7 7.6 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.2 6.2

Singapore 8.9 3.6 2.3 2.0 1.5 3.0 3.0

Thailand 1.5 2.6 4.0 3.3 3.5 3.7 3.7

Vietnam 2.6 8.0 6.3 6.5 5.8 6.8 6.2

The Pacific -1.4 5.2 4.8 3.3 3.3 2.8 2.8

Developing Asia 7.2 4.2 4.6 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7

INFLATION

DEC APR JULY APR JULY

Central Asia 9.0 12.9 8.5 10.3 10.6 7.5 7.8

East Asia 1.1 2.3 2.4 2.3 1.3 2.0 2.1

China 0.9 2.0 2.3 2.2 1.0 2.0 2.0

South Asia 5.8 8.2 7.9 8.1 8.1 5.8 6.4

India 5.5 6.7 5.8 5.0 4.9 4.5 4.5

Southeast Asia 2.0 5.0 4.5 4.4 4.3 3.3 3.2

Indonesia 1.6 4.2 5.0 4.2 3.8 3.0 3.0

Malaysia 2.5 3.4 3.0 3.1 3.1 2.8 2.8

Myanmar 3.6 16.0 n/a 10.5 n/a 8.2 n/a

Philippines 3.9 5.8 4.3 6.2 6.2 4.0 4.0

Singapore 2.3 6.1 5.5 5.0 5.0 2.0 2.0

Thailand 1.2 6.1 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.3 2.3

Vietnam 1.8 3.2 4.5 4.5 4.0 4.2 4.0

The Pacific 3.1 5.7 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.4 4.4

Developing Asia 2.6 4.4 4.2 4.2 3.6 3.3 3.4

