Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Distraught parents of Thai seized in Israel plead: 'help the hostages'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Distraught parents of Thai seized in Israel plead: 'help the hostages'

Distraught parents of Thai seized in Israel plead: 'help the hostages'
Thawatchai and Thongkoon On-kaew, parents of Natthaporn, who was working in Israel and has been abducted in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, hold up his pictures during an interview with Reuters at their house in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
Distraught parents of Thai seized in Israel plead: 'help the hostages'
Thongkoon On-kaew, 48, mother of Natthaporn, who was working in Israel and has been abducted in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts during an interview with Reuters at her house in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
Distraught parents of Thai seized in Israel plead: 'help the hostages'
Thawatchai and Thongkoon On-kaew, parents of Natthaporn, who was working in Israel and has been abducted in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, gather with family members as they wait for news of their son at their house in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
Distraught parents of Thai seized in Israel plead: 'help the hostages'
Pictures of Natthaporn On-kaew, 26, who was working in Israel and has been abducted in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, are seen at his house in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BAAN NONG SAENG, Thailand : When 26-year-old Natthaporn Onkaew headed for Israel two years ago to join thousands of fellow Thai migrants and take a job as a farm worker, his father warned him not to go.

"I asked him: 'Are you sure that you want to go to this dangerous country where there are conflicts all the time?' But he said it was fine," Thawatchai Onkaew said at the small family home in the sleepy northeastern village of Baan Nong Saeng.

Now his words have come hauntingly true: Natthaporn is among 11 Thais and scores of other hostages taken by Hamas militants in their unprecedented assault on Israel at the weekend.

His parents have not been able to contact him since Friday and recognised him in a photo on social media of hostages sitting with hands seemingly tied behind their backs.

"He was going to play soccer with his friend. Then he hung up the phone," his mother Thongkoon Onkaew said of their last phone call, her voice trembling as she sat with relatives and neighbours on plastic chairs around a table.

"I want them to release my son ... I'm speechless. It's completely dark," she said. "Help the hostages as soon as possible. This is the only thing I want to tell the (Thai) government."

FAMILY BREADWINNER

Natthaporn is the family's sole breadwinner, sending remittances of 30,000-40,000 baht (US$812-US$1,083) each month to his family in the village in Nakhon Phanom province surrounded by sugarcane plantations and rice fields.

The money covers school fees for his 12-year-old sister.

He is one of 30,000 Thais working in Israel, mainly in the agricultural sector. Thousands are now looking to return.

Thailand's government said it did not have information on the hostages' conditions, but is in touch with Israeli authorities and hopes Hamas will not harm them.

Among numerous nations with citizens caught up in the conflagration, 18 Thais have also been killed and nine injured.

Thailand and the Philippines are among the largest sources of migrant workers for Israel, the Filipinos mainly in healthcare.

(US$1 = 36.9200 baht)

(Reporting by Napat Wesshasartar, Thomas Suen and Chayut Setboonsarng, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.