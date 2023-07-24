Dollar clings to gains with central banks in focus

New York : The dollar clung to gains against the euro on Monday after recent economic data showed a stronger U.S. economy and a slowing euro zone as traders look beyond a trio of central bank meetings this week for clues to the outlook for monetary policy.

A closely-watched purchasing managers' survey showed that U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service sector growth, but the data was better than similar surveys out of Europe. Falling U.S. input prices and slower hiring indicated the Federal Reserve could be making progress on important fronts in its bid to reduce inflation.

"When you survey the global picture, there are more reasons to be optimistic about the U.S. than almost anywhere else, which translate to the dollar," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. "The U.S. economy really is the best of a mediocre bunch."

The euro was down 0.49per cent at US$1.1069 while sterling was last trading at US$1.2823, down 0.25per cent on the day, kicking off a busy week for central bank meetings with investors expecting rate hikes in Europe and the United States.

The dollar index rose 0.247per cent to 101.330, while futures expect the Fed's overnight rate will rise to 5.43per cent in November and stay above 5per cent until June 2024..

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.24per cent versus the greenback to 141.47 per dollar.

The Fed concludes a meeting on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) a day later and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday, as well as earnings from many heavyweight companies.

Investors expect both the ECB and Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points and the focus in both cases is on the signals they send around their September meetings. Softening inflation gauges might allow the Fed room to hint at a pause.

"The Fed probably won't raise rates again at its September meeting after this week's hike, but with the U.S. economy in better shape for now, the euro is bearing the brunt of the broad dollar strength," said John Velis, head of Americas macro strategy at BNY Mellon Markets in New York.

The BOJ is the most likely of the three central banks to throw up a market-moving surprise, traders say, with a tweak to its yield curve control policy seen as a possibility.

Last Friday the Japanese currency dived to as weak as 141.92 per dollar, also sliding on crosses, following a Reuters report that the BOJ was leaning towards keeping its yield curve control policy unchanged, though volatility gauges have spiked as the meeting looms.

"There's a deep sense of unease around what might come next from the Bank of Japan," said ForexLive's Button.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 2.72per cent to US$29,069.21. Ethereum last fell 2.45per cent to US$1,848.12.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:41PM (1841 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

101.3300 101.0900 +0.25per cent -2.087per cent +101.4100 +100.8800

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1071 US$1.1124 -0.47per cent +3.33per cent +US$1.1147 +US$1.1065

Dollar/Yen

141.4700 141.8500 -0.26per cent +7.91per cent +141.8050 +140.7500

Euro/Yen

156.63 157.76 -0.72per cent +11.64per cent +157.7800 +156.2500

Dollar/Swiss

0.8683 0.8660 +0.26per cent -6.11per cent +0.8688 +0.8640

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2825 US$1.2852 -0.21per cent +6.05per cent +US$1.2883 +US$1.2799

Dollar/Canadian

1.3166 1.3224 -0.44per cent -2.83per cent +1.3229 +1.3152

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6742 US$0.6732 +0.19per cent -1.06per cent +US$0.6756 +US$0.6715

Euro/Swiss

0.9611 0.9629 -0.19per cent -2.87per cent +0.9646 +0.9589

Euro/Sterling

0.8630 0.8652 -0.25per cent -2.42per cent +0.8659 +0.8620

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.6198 US$0.6166 +0.63per cent -2.28per cent +US$0.6215 +US$0.6158

Dollar/Norway

10.0600 10.0650 +0.06per cent +2.62per cent +10.1120 +10.0600

Euro/Norway

11.1425 11.1944 -0.46per cent +6.18per cent +11.2370 +11.1256

Dollar/Sweden

10.4186 10.3865 -0.12per cent +0.10per cent +10.4341 +10.3668

Euro/Sweden

11.5300 11.5437 -0.12per cent +3.41per cent +11.5946 +11.5110

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York; Additional reporting by Alun John and Tom Westbrook; Editing by David Holmes, Jacqueline Wong and Susan Fenton)