Dollar dips, then bounces on strong core US retail sales

NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar touched a 15-month low and then bounced against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after core retail sales saw strong gains in June, as investors wait on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

Headline U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June, with a 0.2per cent increase during the month. Data for May was also revised higher to show sales gaining 0.5per cent instead of 0.3per cent as previously reported.

Core sales showed more resilience, however. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 0.6per cent in June. Data for May was revised slightly up to show core retail sales increasing 0.3per cent instead of the previously reported 0.2per cent.

The softer-than-expected headline number suggests that "the Fed is making some progress,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

However, “you still did get a fairly strong control group number - that’s going to feed through to GDP and domestic demand. That’s still very much supportive of the fact that the Fed does need to hike rates again later this month,” Rai said.

The dollar tumbled after consumer and producer price gains slowed in June, boosting expectations that the U.S. central bank will stop hiking rates after a widely expected 25 basis-point increase at its July 25-26 meeting.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an additional 32 basis points of tightening this year, with the benchmark rate expected to peak at 5.39per cent in November.

Traders will also be watching inflation releases from regions including the eurozone, Britain and Japan this week for further clues about whether inflation is cooling globally.

The dollar index was last up 0.06per cent on the day at 99.956, after earlier falling to 99.549, the lowest since April 2022.

The euro dipped 0.02per cent to US$1.1226 after earlier hitting US$1.12760, the highest since Feb. 2022.

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that the bank will look closely for signs of inflation cooling down in the coming months to avoid taking rate hikes too far.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week.

The dollar edged up 0.03per cent against the Japanese yen to 138.71, after dropping to 137.245 on Friday, the lowest since May 17.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3074, after hitting US$1.31440 on Thursday, the highest since April 2022.

The Australian dollar fell 0.15per cent to US$0.6807 after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) July policy meeting released on Tuesday provided no major surprises on the rate outlook.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 99.9560 99.9030 +0.06per cent -3.415per cent +100.0300 +99.5490

Euro/Dollar US$1.1226 US$1.1228 -0.02per cent +4.77per cent +US$1.1276 +US$1.1218

Dollar/Yen 138.7100 138.6950 +0.03per cent +5.82per cent +138.9200 +137.6900

Euro/Yen 155.71 155.86 -0.10per cent +10.98per cent +156.1400 +154.8800

Dollar/Swiss 0.8587 0.8603 -0.19per cent -7.13per cent +0.8607 +0.8556

Sterling/Dollar US$1.3074 US$1.3074 +0.01per cent +8.12per cent +US$1.3125 +US$1.3064

Dollar/Canadian 1.3214 1.3199 +0.13per cent -2.47per cent +1.3243 +1.3185

Aussie/Dollar US$0.6807 US$0.6817 -0.15per cent -0.15per cent +US$0.6837 +US$0.6789

Euro/Swiss 0.9638 0.9668 -0.31per cent -2.60per cent +0.9672 +0.9634

Euro/Sterling 0.8584 0.8589 -0.06per cent -2.94per cent +0.8607 +0.8578

NZ US$0.6282 US$0.6326 -0.70per cent -1.07per cent +US$0.6344 +US$0.6261

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.0680 10.0240 +0.64per cent +2.79per cent +10.1150 +10.0450

Euro/Norway 11.3047 11.2868 +0.16per cent +7.73per cent +11.3600 +11.2752

Dollar/Sweden 10.2378 10.2468 -0.20per cent -1.63per cent +10.2678 +10.1716

Euro/Sweden 11.4894 11.5129 -0.20per cent +3.05per cent +11.5434 +11.4469

